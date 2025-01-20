Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Canada, it’s cold outside: Here are the provinces facing warnings

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 2:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Deep cold moving into Eastern Canada'
Deep cold moving into Eastern Canada
WATCH: Deep cold moving into Eastern Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Many parts of the country are currently experiencing a series of extreme cold weather alerts, with Environment Canada issuing warnings across several provinces.

Temperatures are expected to stay harsh in parts until mid-week, with residents advised to brace for wind chill values between minus 40 to minus 45 degrees Celsius in some parts.

Some regions like Barrie, Orilla and Picton in Ontario are also on watch for snow squalls late Monday afternoon untill Wednesday morning.

While most regions in the province are under a series of extreme cold warnings, Toronto is currently not under any current weather alerts. However, wind chill is making temperatures feel like minus 22-23 degrees in most of the GTA.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Elsewhere, temperatures are feeling like -40 C in parts of Alberta and Quebec, -45 C in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

Meteorologist Jill Maepea said a weather system that developed over the United States eastern seaboard brought about 25 centimetres of snow by the morning to southern New Brunswick, and about 15 cm to parts of Prince Edward Island.

Trending Now

Several schools across the Prairies and the coast of Atlantic Canada were closed because of cold weather and snow.

Environment Canada cautions that such conditions pose risks to everyone, urging individuals to avoid extensive time outside and watch for symptoms of frostbite. Additionally, they remind residents that if it is too cold for individuals to stay outside, it is also too cold for pets.

Residents are advised to dress warmly and stay informed by checking local weather forecasts for updates on conditions.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices