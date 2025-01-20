Canada, it’s cold outside: Here are the provinces facing warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Many parts of the country are currently experiencing a series of extreme cold weather alerts, with Environment Canada issuing warnings across several provinces.

Temperatures are expected to stay harsh in parts until mid-week, with residents advised to brace for wind chill values between minus 40 to minus 45 degrees Celsius in some parts.

Some regions like Barrie, Orilla and Picton in Ontario are also on watch for snow squalls late Monday afternoon untill Wednesday morning.

While most regions in the province are under a series of extreme cold warnings, Toronto is currently not under any current weather alerts. However, wind chill is making temperatures feel like minus 22-23 degrees in most of the GTA.

Elsewhere, temperatures are feeling like -40 C in parts of Alberta and Quebec, -45 C in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Meteorologist Jill Maepea said a weather system that developed over the United States eastern seaboard brought about 25 centimetres of snow by the morning to southern New Brunswick, and about 15 cm to parts of Prince Edward Island.

Several schools across the Prairies and the coast of Atlantic Canada were closed because of cold weather and snow.

Environment Canada cautions that such conditions pose risks to everyone, urging individuals to avoid extensive time outside and watch for symptoms of frostbite. Additionally, they remind residents that if it is too cold for individuals to stay outside, it is also too cold for pets.

Residents are advised to dress warmly and stay informed by checking local weather forecasts for updates on conditions.

— with files from The Canadian Press