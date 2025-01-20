B.C. housing minister to make announcement about illegal short-term rentals

See more sharing options

B.C.’s Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs is making an announcement on Monday about illegal short-term rentals.

Ravi Kahlon will be making the announcement at 12 p.m. It will be livestreamed above.

Last May, the B.C. government implemented new rules around a provincial principal requirement, limiting short-term rentals in most locations to the host’s principal residence, plus one secondary suite or accessory dwelling unit, on the same property.

The provincial government previously laid out a timeline that by early 2025 it will launch a provincial registry for short-term rentals and require platforms to remove listings without valid provincial registry numbers.

This story will be updated following the press conference.