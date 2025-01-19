61 sickened in 5 provinces in salmonella outbreak linked to mini pastries

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled a brand of mini pastries amid a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 61 people in five provinces.

The CFIA said illnesses linked to Sweet Cream mini pastries have been reported in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, including 17 hospitalizations.

The youngest person to become ill was three years old, while the oldest was 88, according to the CFIA notice.

The regulator said the pastries were distributed to a variety of locations including bakeries, hotels, restaurants, hospitals and retirement homes, and had also been served at catered events.

The recall affects the following products:

Sweet Cream “Mini Patiesserie,” 4kg boxes — UPC 8 058302 730028, all best-before dates from 2025/06/17 up to and including 2025/11/15

Sweet Cream “Mini Patisserie Tray A,” 1kg boxes — UPC 8 058302 730004, all best-before dates from 2025/06/17 up to and including 2025/11/15

Sweet Cream “Mini Patisserie Tray B,” 1kg boxes — UPC 8 058302 730011, all best-before dates from 2025/06/17 up to and including 2025/11/15

Anyone who has some of the recalled products is urged to either throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.

“Most people who become ill from a salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days without treatment, but it can also cause severe illness and hospitalization,” the CFIA said.

People at higher risk include older adults, young children, pregnant people and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include chills, fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps and sudden headaches. Symptoms typically start within six to 72 hours of exposure and can last between four and seven days.

You can find out more about the recall notice at the CFIA website.