Health

Recall issued for batches of eggs from 6 Canadian brands

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 18, 2025 4:56 pm
1 min read
Understanding the increasing food recalls across the country
RELATED: In 2024,Canada saw numerous food recalls causing wide-spread concern for consumers. Miranda Anthistle is joined by Nick Dillon, Co-founder and CEO of Agri-Neo to delve into these recalls and discuss how companies like his, work to set new food safety standards for pasteurization ensuring food supplies remain uncontaminated and safe for consumers.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for specific batches of six brands of eggs due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall affects Golden Valley, Compliments, Foremost, IGA, No Name and Western Family eggs of varying sizes and in varying package sizes.

The recall only affects eggs from specific lots. You can find the affected lot codes on the CFIA website.

What salmonella symptoms to watch out for as cantaloupe-linked outbreak kills 5 in Canada

The CFIA warns that food that is contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but is still capable of making people sick. Young children, pregnant women, older people and those with weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

The food inspection agency is urging anyone with eggs from the affected brands to check their lot numbers to ensure they aren’t included in the recall.

Eggs from the affected batches should be thrown out or returned to the location they were purchased.

Anyone who believes they have become sick from consuming contaminated eggs should call their health-care provider.

