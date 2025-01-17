Menu

Politics

B.C. mayor refuses to answer questions about his salary and compensation

By Jordan Armstrong & Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 17, 2025 9:07 pm
2 min read
Metro Vancouver mayors’ pay reaction
WATCH: Jordan Armstrong went to the Metro Vancouver board meeting to speak to municipal leaders about the large compensation packages some mayors are pulling in. And Catherine Urquhart reports on how provincial political leaders are reacting along with an update on Metro Vancouver's promised governance review.
Global News has been investigating the extremely high salaries being racked up by some of Metro Vancouver’s municipal leaders.

Some mayors are making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year due to a combination of salary plus stipends for sitting on multiple regional boards.

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie refused to answer Global News’ questions on Friday morning about his $362,000 compensation, making him Metro Vancouver’s second-highest-paid mayor.

“Absolutely ridiculous,” Richmond Coun. Kash Heed said.

“You cannot run and hide from this. He’s an elected public official. He’s there to serve the people of Richmond and he’s certainly there to answer, not only the people of Richmond, but the other people that are paying their tax dollars towards some of his remuneration that he is receiving.”

Calls for mayor compensation transparency in Metro Vancouver

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley is the top earner with an almost $400,000 compensation package.

He spoke with Global News on Friday saying he thinks he earns his money doing a good job at both being a mayor and the chair of Metro Vancouver.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

“I certainly put in a lot of hours to earn that type of money,” Hurley said.

“And, you know, I have no way of saying how that money was achieved… I certainly go to work every day to do the best job I can.”

Hurley said his salary was adjudicated through the City of Burnaby and Metro Vancouver.

When asked if he made over $400,000 or $500,000 last year, Hurley said “I don’t believe so. But I couldn’t tell you, to be honest.”

Calls for greater transparency in Metro Vancouver municipal politician pay

Heed said he has heard from Richmond taxpayers about how angry they are over the lack of transparency from their mayor about his compensation.

“We need to put in procedures to make sure that the taxpayer money is transparent and it is accountable,” he said.

On Thursday, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said he “fully supports the need for consolidated financial reporting from mayors and councillors, ensuring residents can see exactly where their dollars are going.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

