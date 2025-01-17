Edmonton Oilers sign defenceman John Klingberg

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have signed right-shot defenceman John Klingberg to a one-year contract.

The Oilers announced the signing in a news release issued Friday afternoon. Financial terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed.

Klingberg has collected 412 points in 633 NHL regular-season games over his career.

He was limited to just 14 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season before the team announced his campaign would come to a close because he was expected to undergo hip surgery.

Klingberg, a 32-year-old native of Sweden, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars.

He went on to spend eight years playing for the Stars, before leaving as a free agent and going on to spend brief stints with the Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and then the Leafs.

While playing for Dallas in 2017-18, Klingberg had a career high in points with 67 in 82 games.

In 2020, Klingberg helped the Stars reach the Stanley Cup final.

The 2024-25 season has been one of change for the Oilers’ blue line. In the off-season, the club traded Cody Ceci and lost Philip Broberg and Vincent Desharnais.

All three players helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup final in 2024 before the team eventually lost that playoff series in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.