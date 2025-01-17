SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Jays land outfielder Straw in deal with Guardians

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2025 12:10 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays acquired outfielder Myles Straw in a deal with the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Toronto received Straw, cash considerations and international signing bonus pool space for the 2025 period from Cleveland, which received a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Straw 30, appeared in seven games last year with Cleveland. He spent most of the year at Triple-A Columbus, hitting .240 with 18 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 47 runs batted in over 123 games.

Straw also had 30 stolen bases and a 10.7 per cent walk rate.

Straw was selected by the Houston Astros in the 12th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft and made his Major League debut with the franchise in 2018.

He has made 562 major-league appearances with Houston and Cleveland. Straw has hit .244 with 77 doubles, nine triples, six homers, 125 RBI and 89 stolen bases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

