Jays land outfielder Straw in deal with Guardians

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays acquired outfielder Myles Straw in a deal with the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Toronto received Straw, cash considerations and international signing bonus pool space for the 2025 period from Cleveland, which received a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Straw 30, appeared in seven games last year with Cleveland. He spent most of the year at Triple-A Columbus, hitting .240 with 18 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 47 runs batted in over 123 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Straw also had 30 stolen bases and a 10.7 per cent walk rate.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Straw was selected by the Houston Astros in the 12th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft and made his Major League debut with the franchise in 2018.

He has made 562 major-league appearances with Houston and Cleveland. Straw has hit .244 with 77 doubles, nine triples, six homers, 125 RBI and 89 stolen bases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2025.