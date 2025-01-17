Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Toronto conserving rabies vaccines, citing shortage in Ontario

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2025 7:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario child dies of rabies after exposure to bat'
Ontario child dies of rabies after exposure to bat
RELATED: Ontario child dies of rabies after exposure to bat – Oct 3, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto Public Health says it is conserving its rabies vaccine supply due to a shortage in Ontario.

The health agency instructed doctors Thursday to start rationing the city’s remaining supply.

That means only high-risk exposures, such as direct contact with bats and wild animals, will be eligible.

Vaccine doses will also be adjusted to only offer the first two of the four rabies shots, and the latter ones will be provided once they get resupplied.

Two rabies vaccines are approved for use in Canada, and both have been experiencing shortages in recent months, according to a Health Canada website that monitors supply.

A shortage of RabAvert, produced by Bavarian Nordic, started in October and is expected to end by Feb. 14. Increased demand for the drug is cited as the reason.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada ‘blindsided’ by new U.S. border rules on dogs, Holland says'
Canada ‘blindsided’ by new U.S. border rules on dogs, Holland says

Another brand called Imovax Rabies, from Sanofi Pasteur, faces a shortage due to a “delay in shipping” that started in June and is expected to be resolved this month.

Trending Now
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Dr. Howard Shapiro, the public agency’s associate medical officer of health, said the eligibility changes will help extend the city’s stock during a “period of very low supply.”

“TPH is actively engaging its network of health care providers, alerting them of the change and awaits further information from the Ontario Ministry of Health regarding timelines for vaccine resupply,” Shapiro said in a statement emailed Thursday.

Toronto Public Health says the health ministry has not provided a date for when more shipments will arrive.

Rabies is rare in Canada, but humans can get infected if they are bitten by an animal with the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms — including confusion, breathing problems and seizures — can show up in two to eight weeks.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices