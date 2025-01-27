Toronto man has accessory to murder charge dropped, pleads to mischief

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man has pleaded guilty to mischief in relation to a fatal December 2022 stabbing, with the Crown subsequently withdrawing a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Donivan Comeau, 25, admitted in a courtroom earlier this month that he misled police in relation when he called them after the fatal stabbing of Nicola Maioreno.

Maioreno, 57, was stabbed near Danforth and Greenwood avenues in Scarborough on Dec. 6, 2022.

According to an agreed statement of facts (ASF), 30-year-old Dylan Sherief, who was charged with second-degree murder in the case, spent the night in a motel with Comeau, who contacted police and disclosed that his brother had been involved in the murder.

“The accused made a series of false statements to police about how the homicide took place, placing blame on Maioreno for assaulting Sherief,” the ASF reads.

The facts state that when Comeau was asked about Sherief’s whereabouts, Comeau indicated that he didn’t know, despite having recently checked into a motel with Sherief, who is his brother.

Comeau and Sherief were arrested two days later at 500 Dawes Rd. Sherief remains in custody, and is awaiting trial.

Comeau spent six months in jail in pre-trial custody, and had to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet upon his release on bail. He was handed a suspended sentence of 12 months probation on the mischief charge.