Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Women’s group calls out ‘troubling silence’ of N.S. government on domestic violence

By Cassidy McMackon The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2025 2:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Advocates talk about rise in Intimate Partner Violence in Nova Scotia'
Advocates talk about rise in Intimate Partner Violence in Nova Scotia
RELATED: We check in with Liz LeClair and Wyndolyn Brown to get their thoughts on the recent rise in intimate partner violence in Nova Scotia and what action needs to be taken by government to address the issue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Nova Scotia women’s group is urging the provincial government to provide more leadership amid a string of intimate partner violence deaths in the last three months.  

Ann de Ste Croix, executive director of the Transition House Association of Nova Scotia, says the provincial government has maintained a “troubling silence” on the six women killed since October by their male partners.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The executive director says women in the province need assurance that their safety is a priority for the government of Premier Tim Houston.

She says the province must provide a sustainable level of funding for women’s shelters, longer-term housing for people fleeing domestic abuse, and programs for men at risk of being violent toward their partners.

Trending Now

Since October six women in the province have been killed by their male partners, five of whom killed themselves shortly after.

Story continues below advertisement

In September, the Nova Scotia government declared intimate partner violence an “epidemic.”

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices