Canada

CRA simplifies sign-in process before 2025 tax season

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 11:24 am
1 min read
Canada Revenue Agency website pictured on a laptop View image in full screen
Canada Revenue Agency website pictured on a laptop in Kingston, Ontario on Friday April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
As the 2025 tax season approaches, the Canada Revenue Agency has refreshed its website to make it easier for Canadians to sign in to their online accounts.

The CRA said in a news release on Wednesday that it has “simplified its sign-in process, making it easier to access the My Account, My Business Account, and Represent a Client portals with a single sign in.”

“We are prioritizing improvements to our digital services to make it easier to self-serve, while ensuring services are secure, efficient, and responsive to the needs of Canadians,” the federal tax agency said.

CRA account holders can now access all services in My Account, My Business Account, and Represent a Client with one click as opposed to signing in separately, which was the case before.

Users can sign-in with their existing username and password and don’t to have to register again, CRA says.

The agency adds that “this new sign-in process is safe and secure.”

Trending Now

Canadians can start filing their 2024 tax returns online on Feb. 24 and the deadline to do so is April 30.

The federal government is pushing ahead on automatic tax filing, with a national pilot program expected to continue this year.

The CRA is planning to increase its invites for the SimpleFile by Phone service to two million Canadians total — up from 1.5 million — so they can file their taxes automatically for the 2025 season.

Several changes that went into effect as early as Jan. 1 could affect people’s pocketbooks and how they file tax returns.

Read more here about what changes to expect this tax season.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

