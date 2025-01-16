Mayor, councillor want to nix snow-clearing pilot project for Winnipeg streets

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s mayor and a city councillor say they want to cancel a controversial item in this year’s municipal budget.

A proposed pilot project that would have raised the threshold for residential snow clearing was introduced in the document released last month.

The project was slated to begin in October and would revise the accumulation of snow from 10 to 15 centimetres before snow clearing takes place — only on residential streets — throughout Winnipeg.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said Thursday that he intends to support a motion by Coun. Janice Lukes (Waverley West) to nix the plan at a public works budget meeting.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from Winnipeggers that maintaining our current snow-clearing standards is important,” Gillingham said.

“While the pilot was intended to explore potential efficiencies, it’s clear it does not align with the needs of our residents, so we’ll make that change.”

Lukes, the city’s public works chair, called Winnipeg a leader in snow clearing, and said the city will continue to look at options to improve those operations without impacting the quality of service.

“Our city has one of the most comprehensive snow and ice control programs in North America,” Lukes said.

“We clear residential streets, major routes, sidewalks, active transportation paths, back lanes and even front driveway windrows.

“Every year, we haul away 1.7 million cubic metres of snow. This reflects the high standards Winnipeggers expect — and that we are committed to maintaining.”

The public works budget meeting takes place Thursday morning.