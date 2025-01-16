London hospital shooting suspect also charged in Ontario home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old who has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a hospital in London, Ont., is also a suspect in a Vaughan home invasion.

London police say at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2024, they responded to Victoria Hospital after a pickup truck struck a cement pillar outside the emergency room entrance to the hospital.

Police say they found evidence that a gun had been fired multiple times and that the vehicle and the outside of the building had been struck by bullets.

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital, police say.

On Wednesday police announced they had laid charges by way of warrant of arrest, as the suspect is currently in custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges.

Doneil Josiah Levy-Porter, 18, of Brampton faces charges including attempted murder using a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and discharge of a restricted firearm.

According to a release by York Regional Police, Levy-Porter was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a home invasion in Vaughan earlier this month.

On Monday, Jan. 6, at 3:49 a.m., York Regional Police responded to a home invasion at a residence in the area of Sir Sanford Fleming Way and Grand Turk Avenue.

Police say one of the residents was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The person has since been released.

Levy-Porter was charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, among other offences.

London police will not say which jurisdiction Levy-Porter was arrested in but did say he remains in custody.