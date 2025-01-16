Menu

Crime

London hospital shooting suspect also charged in Ontario home invasion

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 10:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Where are Ontario’s crime guns coming from?'
Where are Ontario’s crime guns coming from?
RELATED: Data obtained by Global News shows that between 2018 and 2021, five U.S. states were the top sources for crime guns in Ontario; Ohio, Texas, Florida, Georgia and Michigan. Tracy Tong traces the path of a single firearm used in two killings, to show how factors like U.S. gun shows, straw purchasing, and soaring black market prices for guns continue to contribute to violence across the border – May 19, 2022
An 18-year-old who has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a hospital in London, Ont., is also a suspect in a Vaughan home invasion.

London police say at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2024, they responded to Victoria Hospital after a pickup truck struck a cement pillar outside the emergency room entrance to the hospital.

Police say they found evidence that a gun had been fired multiple times and that the vehicle and the outside of the building had been struck by bullets.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital, police say.

On Wednesday police announced they had laid charges by way of warrant of arrest, as the suspect is currently in custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges.

Doneil Josiah Levy-Porter, 18, of Brampton faces charges including attempted murder using a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and discharge of a restricted firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a release by York Regional Police, Levy-Porter was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a home invasion in Vaughan earlier this month.

On Monday, Jan. 6, at 3:49 a.m., York Regional Police responded to a home invasion at a residence in the area of Sir Sanford Fleming Way and Grand Turk Avenue.

Police say one of the residents was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The person has since been released.

Levy-Porter was charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, among other offences.

London police will not say which jurisdiction Levy-Porter was arrested in but did say he remains in custody.

