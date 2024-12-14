Menu

Crime

Shots fired at Ontario hospital, police investigating

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 14, 2024 9:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crime and Justice'
Crime and Justice
RELATED: The rise in gun violence in Canada has prompted the government to enact new legislation but experts argue the law will have little to no impact on crime. Global public security expert, André Durocher joins Global’s Laura Casella with his take on the move – Jun 7, 2022
London Police are investigating after shots were fired at London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria Campus and truck struck the emergency room entrance.

Police say early Saturday morning at 2:30 a.m., they responded to a reported shooting in the area of Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road, the south western corner of hospital grounds.

After arriving on scene officers found that a pickup truck had struck a cement pillar outside of the emergency room entrance to the hospital.

Police say they found evidence that a gun had been fired multiple times and that the vehicle, and the outside of the building, had been struck by bullets.

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital, police say.

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident.

Through the course of the investigation, officers say they learned that there was an earlier altercation between the victim and the shooter in the area of White Oaks and Southdale roads.

In a post on X, the hospital network tried to reassure residents.

“London Police Service has a presence at our Victoria Hospital Emergency Department this morning. We want to reassure our community that our Emergency Departments at Victoria Hospital, Children’s Hospital and University Hospital remain open and safe for care,” the post reads.

The gunman's vehicle is described as a 4-door silver or grey sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage or video surveillance in the areas of White Oaks and Southdale roads or Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road between 2:10 – 2:35 a.m., or information that can assist with the investigation, to contact police.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and more information will be released as appropriate.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

