Crime

Charges laid against man accused of harassing women in Port Moody

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 9:29 pm
1 min read
Port Moody police say a man accused of harassing women in the city has been criminally charged. View image in full screen
Port Moody police say a man accused of harassing women in the city has been criminally charged. Global News
Police in Port Moody, B.C., say a man accused of harassing multiple women has been criminally charged.

Const. Sam Zacharias said police had received multiple reports about the man centring on the Moody Centre area in recent months.

Zacharias said police arrested Sohail Safari Kermanshahi, and that he has been charged with uttering threats and criminal harassment.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating woman’s death at Port Moody marina'
Police investigating woman’s death at Port Moody marina
“There’s a lot of conjecture on social media about these incidents and there is a lot of concern in the community,” he said.

“We want the community to know we do treat these incidents very seriously.”

Kermanshahi was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

Zacharias asked anyone with additional information or who believes they may have been a victim to contact police.

 

