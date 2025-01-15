Charges laid against man accused of harassing women in Port Moody

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Port Moody, B.C., say a man accused of harassing multiple women has been criminally charged.

Const. Sam Zacharias said police had received multiple reports about the man centring on the Moody Centre area in recent months.

Zacharias said police arrested Sohail Safari Kermanshahi, and that he has been charged with uttering threats and criminal harassment.

0:52 Police investigating woman’s death at Port Moody marina

“There’s a lot of conjecture on social media about these incidents and there is a lot of concern in the community,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want the community to know we do treat these incidents very seriously.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kermanshahi was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

Zacharias asked anyone with additional information or who believes they may have been a victim to contact police.