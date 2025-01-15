Charges laid against man accused of harassing women in Port Moody

Police in Port Moody, B.C., say a man accused of harassing multiple women has been criminally charged.
Const. Sam Zacharias said police had received multiple reports about the man centring on the Moody Centre area in recent months.
Zacharias said police arrested Sohail Safari Kermanshahi, and that he has been charged with uttering threats and criminal harassment.
“There’s a lot of conjecture on social media about these incidents and there is a lot of concern in the community,” he said.
“We want the community to know we do treat these incidents very seriously.”
Kermanshahi was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.
Zacharias asked anyone with additional information or who believes they may have been a victim to contact police.
