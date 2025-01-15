Allegations B.C. schools are excluding ‘disruptive’ students prompt investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Ombudsperson has launched an investigation into the province’s public schools after receiving complaints that some are excluding students who are disruptive or have disabilities.

Jay Chalke said his office will look into complaints that those children received little to no instruction and some reports said students are sent home from school multiple times a week.

“Our investigation is to determine the extent that these informal exclusions are happening, whether there are school districts that are doing particularly well or maybe particularly poorly at delivering on inclusive education obligations, and we’ll then hopefully have some useful recommendations to government and to the school districts on how to make things better,” Chalke told Global News.

In a statement, Minister for Education and Child Care Lisa Beare said, “I feel strongly that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed in their education. Having served as a former school trustee and as the mother of a young student attending public school, I understand firsthand the challenges some students face.”

She said the government has more than doubled funding to school districts for inclusive support and services but barriers remain.

“My ministry and I will continue to work closely with all 60 school districts, advocates, our education partners, and partner ministries—such as the Ministries of Health and Children and Family Development—to identify gaps, improve supports for students with disabilities or diverse abilities, and make our schools more inclusive for everyone now and in the future,” Beare added.

Parent Leah Burrell said her 13-year-old daughter just switched schools as some weeks she was being sent home every day.

“No family should have to go through this,” she said.