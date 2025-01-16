Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

City of Regina seeks contracts to build permanent composting facility

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted January 16, 2025 11:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Regina seeking contracts to build permanent composting facility'
City of Regina seeking contracts to build permanent composting facility
WATCH: Plans for Regina’s composting facility have been put on hold, as the city has ended its contract with energy company, EverGen Infrastructure Corp.
The City of Regina has terminated its contract with EverGen Infrastructure Corp., an energy company, to build and operate a composting facility in Regina.

The organization was contracted to run the temporary composting facility at the city landfill to process organic waste coming from the city’s green bins while finding a more permanent solution.

In 2023, its initial plans to build the plant outside of Pilot Butte were denied by the RM of Edenwold as residents voiced concerns about the potential smell.

With the contract ending, the City of Regina will soon take over the operations at the temporary facility while they seek proposal requests from industry partners who could identify, build and operate a permanent site.

Global News has reached out to EverGen for comment. They did not respond in time for broadcast.

