City of Regina continues to search for new compost site after Edenwold rejects application

Send this page to someone via email

It’s back to the drawing board for the City of Regina and its partner in a new compost facility.

They’re now looking for a new site after the rural municipality of Edenwold rejected the application for one there.

At a special council meeting on Monday, the RM unanimously voted to deny the application from energy company EverGen, which aimed to set one up outside the town of Pilot Butte.

The city says that it plans to use its current temporary facility at the landfill until a new location has been decided on.

“The food and yard waste program has rolled out and residents are participating in that. I will expect that the site will not be up and running in the spring of 2024,” said Kurtis Doney, Regina’s deputy manager, city operations. “It will take time to find a new site and for EverGen to do the necessary construction.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city says that it respects Edenwold’s decision and will continue to work with EverGen in the meantime.

“They have been looking at different locations in case this permit was denied,” Doney said. “They will continue to look at locations and we’ll work with them to see what the best location for their operations is.”

According to city officials, the next move is to find a new location is up to the energy company. A timeline is unclear.