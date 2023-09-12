Here’s how much waste Regina’s new curbside organics program is diverting so far

Send this page to someone via email

In a little over a week, the City of Regina has recorded some level of success with the new organic waste collection program, after 425 tonnes of compostable material was collected in just five collection days.

Acting executive director of Citizen Services, Kurtis Doney, says the city has seen garbage cart waste reduced by 53 per cent.

“That’s a huge amount of waste diversion, which is great for the city. It’s still early and the city will continue to monitor the success factors,” Doney said.

The city has also expanded the area at the pilot compost site, while plans are underway with Evergren infrastructure corporation to build a long-term compost facility in the RM of Edenwold. However, there has been some opposition to that proposition.

The neighbouring community of Pilot Butte cited increased traffic, increased contaminants, bad odour and rampant rodent activity.

Evergren had previously said that the materials used will prevent odour and water run-off.

Until a permanent solution is in place, composting will continue to take place at the city’s temporary landfill site.

Doney says that Evergren will process the organic waste by using a composting process where the material is received in bunkers and then shredded.

“It will add moisture to the piles and build area of piles for composting. Following an active composting process, it will be stored on site for the clearing phase until a final screening and testing can be completed.” Doney said.

Organic composting has significant environmental benefits, one of which Doney says is the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 10,800 tonnes and the diversion of up to 24,000 tonnes of waste from the landfill.

“In addition to the environmental benefits, high-quality compost will be given away to residents each spring for their gardens and flowerbeds,” Doney said.

There is an approved curbside fee, which allows you to choose what type of garbage cart you want.

The amount of waste disposed of will determine how much a resident pays, meaning residents who waste less pay less. The city says it is doing this to encourage waste reduction and waste diversion.

“The user fee is based on the resident’s selected garbage cart size, 240L or 360L. which includes the 360L recycling and 240L food and yard waste carts,” the City of Regina said.