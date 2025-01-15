New Brunswick gets federal funding to cover cost of drugs for four rare diseases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has signed a $32-million agreement with the federal government to improve access to selected drugs for rare diseases.

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland says one in 12 Canadians is diagnosed with a rare disease, and the cost of treatment for most of these is unaffordable.

New Brunswick Health Minister John Dornan welcomed the funding, saying that as an endocrinologist he has seen patients with rare diseases whose treatment options are limited because of the complexity of the ailment, limited research and the cost of drugs.

He says the funding agreement will see New Brunswick receive $10.8 million per year for the next three years to improve access to new and existing drugs, and to improve screening and diagnostics for rare diseases.

The funding announced today will cover the cost of three drugs for rare cancers and a drug to treat a rare kidney disease.

Dornan says the four ailments were chosen over others because they “had to start somewhere,” and the medications for these diseases are expensive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.