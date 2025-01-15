Jets acquire defenceman Isaak Phillips from Blackhawks

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired a defenceman from the Chicago Blackhawks, the team announced Wednesday.

Isaak Phillips, 23, is coming to Winnipeg in exchange for defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin. The Barrie, Ont., native has played in 56 games with the Blackhawks over the past four seasons, recording two goals and 10 assists, along with 31 penalty minutes.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2020, Phillips has spent the bulk of his pro career with the Rockford IceHogs, Chicago’s AHL affiliate, where he served as an alternate captain.

Kuzmin, 21, was drafted a year later by the Jets in the third round, and has played a total of 39 games with the Manitoba Moose.

Originally from Kholstovo, Belarus, Kuzmin also played 24 games with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL last season.

