Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets acquire defenceman Isaak Phillips from Blackhawks

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 1:55 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired a defenceman from the Chicago Blackhawks, the team announced Wednesday.

Isaak Phillips, 23, is coming to Winnipeg in exchange for defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin. The Barrie, Ont., native has played in 56 games with the Blackhawks over the past four seasons, recording two goals and 10 assists, along with 31 penalty minutes.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2020, Phillips has spent the bulk of his pro career with the Rockford IceHogs, Chicago’s AHL affiliate, where he served as an alternate captain.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kuzmin, 21, was drafted a year later by the Jets in the third round, and has played a total of 39 games with the Manitoba Moose.

Originally from Kholstovo, Belarus, Kuzmin also played 24 games with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL last season.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – Jan. 10'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – Jan. 10
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices