Contraband worth $80,000 seized at Joyceville Institution

Staff at Joyceville Institution intercepted a package containing contraband valued at $79,785 on Monday.
The seized items included tobacco, marijuana, hashish, shatter (a cannabis concentrate) and cellphone accessories, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).
The seizure is part of heightened efforts by CSC to prevent unauthorized items from entering its multi-level security federal institutions. The organization emphasized its commitment to ensuring safety and security within its facilities.
“CSC continues to work closely with police to address attempts to introduce contraband into correctional institutions,” the agency stated in a release.
Joyceville Institution is located in Kingston, Ont., and houses inmates at multiple security levels.
