Crime

Unprovoked attack behind Montreal grocery store prompts hunt for suspect

By Gabby Rodrigues & Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 11:16 am
1 min read
Image of the grocery store where the stabbing occurred in the back parking lot.
Image of the grocery store where the stabbing occurred in the back parking lot. Global News
An unprovoked stabbing behind a grocery store in Montreal’s south shore has prompted investigators to release the image of a suspect.

Police said a woman was stabbed in the back parking lot of a grocery store on Lapinere Boulevard in Brossard on Saturday at around 11 a.m.,

The woman suffered lacerations to the face from the use of a bladed weapon, police said. Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police said the attack was “sudden and violent” as there was no prior interaction between the victim and the suspect.

The suspect did not say a word, police said, and then fled on foot towards Bergerac Street towards Broadway Avenue.

Image of the grocery store where the stabbing occurred in the back parking lot.
Image of the grocery store where the stabbing occurred in the back parking lot. Global News

Investigators have released an image of a man described as having short, curly hair and a beard. He is around five-feet-nine inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket with a fur-trimmed hood as well as dark pants and sneakers.

Police are warning the public not approach him as he may be armed. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Image of suspect.
Image of suspect.
