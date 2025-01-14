Manitoba police watchdog investigates after man shot dead during wellness check

See more sharing options

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after the shooting death of a man in a community near the U.S. border.

The Independent Investigation Unit says RCMP were called this morning to do a wellness check at a residence in Dominion City.

It says the first responding officer was waiting for backup when a man approached while carrying a metal object.

The agency says the officer shot the man after he continued to advance despite several calls for him to drop the object.

RCMP say the 33-year-old man died in hospital.

The watchdog says it will request the Manitoba Police Commission appoint a civilian monitor because the case involves a fatality.