Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba police watchdog investigates after man shot dead during wellness check

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2025 7:38 pm
1 min read
Manitoba police watchdog investigates after man shot dead during wellness check - image
File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after the shooting death of a man in a community near the U.S. border.

The Independent Investigation Unit says RCMP were called this morning to do a wellness check at a residence in Dominion City.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says the first responding officer was waiting for backup when a man approached while carrying a metal object.

The agency says the officer shot the man after he continued to advance despite several calls for him to drop the object.

Trending Now

RCMP say the 33-year-old man died in hospital.

The watchdog says it will request the Manitoba Police Commission appoint a civilian monitor because the case involves a fatality.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices