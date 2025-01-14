Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

3 children now dead after tragic house fire near Halifax, family says

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 3:43 pm
A fatal weekend house fire outside Halifax that left a six-year-old girl dead has now claimed the life of two other children.

Alyssa Martin, a close friend of the family living at the home, told Global News Tuesday two other children who were in the Lower Sackville duplex early Saturday morning have died in hospital.

RCMP said first responders were called to the home on Riverside Drive at around 3 a.m. A 37-year-old woman and a two-year-old child managed to flee the burning home.

Firefighters found three children — ages five, six and nine — inside the home. A 40-year-old man and the two children were rushed to hospital. The man had been rescued by a neighbour and was listed in critical condition on the weekend.

Deputy fire Chief David Meldrum told Global News there was no indication the fire was suspicious. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family recover financially, and it was updated Tuesday to share the news of the two deaths.

“During this time of profound sorrow, we ask you to keep their family in your prayers as they navigate this loss,” it reads.

“Please hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment.”

— with files from Rebecca Lau and Angela Capobianco

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

