Crews respond to central Edmonton water main break, ask drivers to avoid area

A local utility provider advised drivers to avoid the area around a central Edmonton intersection on Tuesday morning as crews responded to a water main break.

A spokesperson for Epcor told Global News the break occurred in the area of 109 Street and 111 Avenue.

“As soon we received a report of the break, we dispatched our crews, who are onsite and currently working to turn off the water,” the spokesperson said in an email sent just before 9:30 a.m. “At this time, we ask those who are travelling in the area to use another route if possible.”

The Edmonton Police Service issued a news release echoing Epcor’s calls to avoid the area until the issue is resolved. Police said the intersection of 109 Street and 110 Avenue was down to one lane in each direction.

The water main break happened as Edmonton continues to experience a mild start to January.

“Water main breaks can occur this time of year when we see temperature fluctuations,” Epcor said. “As the ground freezes and thaws, it can shift the earth and cause water mains to break. Signs of a water main break include water coming up from the ground, a pool of water on the road that is not near a drain or catch basin, and steam coming off the water in the winter.

“We ask anyone who notice signs of a water main break to call EPCOR 24/7 at 780-412-4500 to report it.”