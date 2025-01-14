Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan introduces border security measures as Trump tariffs loom

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 12:13 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe speaks during a media event in Regina on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe speaks during a media event in Regina on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
As U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House, Canada’s border has been a top discussion point including in Saskatchewan.

On Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe outlined his plan for enhancing border security.

“Our government is taking immediate steps to increase border integrity, ensuring the Saskatchewan-U.S. border is secure and our communities are safe,” Moe said. “We are redeploying 16 provincial law enforcement officers to patrol high-priority areas around the border. We are also prepared to mobilize up to 95 total officers to address emerging incidents, should they arise.”

The Saskatchewan Border Security Plan (SBSP) will take immediate action to redeploy 16 officers from conservation, Saskatchewan Highway Patrol and canine-handler teams to regularly conduct patrols and public safety campaigns near the border.

The resources will include one mobile command unit for conducting commercial vehicle inspections, up to 16 patrol cars equipped with licence plate readers and specialty equipment, such as drones, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and three planes for conducting surveillance activities.

Moe said Saskatchewan also has the ability to offer surge capacity of up to 95 officers to support federal border agencies if significant illegal activity occurs at the border.

Trending Now

“The province will explore options, such as creating a Border Integrity and Intervention Team with the Saskatchewan Marshals Service; expanding the mandate and complement of the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Teams (STRTs); and prioritizing the enforcement efforts of STRTs and other enforcement teams where required,” the province said in a release.

The announcement comes as Canada finds itself in discussions with president-elect Donald Trump after he threatened 25 per cent tariffs against Canada and Mexico if they don’t enhance border security.

More info to come.

