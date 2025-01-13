Menu

Sports

Edmonton Elks pick their poison as they extend OL Ivey; sign Kongbo

By Dave Campbell 880CHED
Posted January 13, 2025 8:32 pm
1 min read
Elks left tackle Martez Ivey confrots Redblacks linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox following a play. View image in full screen
Ottawa Redblacks' Jovan Santos-Knox (5) and Edmonton Elks' Martez Ivey (62) rough it up during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Sunday August 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
The Edmonton Elks brought back a big piece of their offensive line on Monday as they signed starting left tackle to a two-year contract extension.

Martez Ivey was a key piece to the Elks offence in 2024 helping the team to a league-low in quarterback sacks allowed with 29.

Ivey also helped the Elks to lead the CFL in rushing yards averaging 131.4 yards per game.

Ivey was named a Western Division All-Star and the Elks nominee for most outstanding lineman in 2024.

The Elks made more news on Monday with the signing of Canadian defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo.

The 28 year-old was the fifth overall draft pick of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019.

Kongbo played a total of 13 games for the Bombers, recording 28 defensive tackles and three quarterbacks sacks.

He played the entire 2023 CFL season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, recording 15 defensive tackles and three special teams tackles.

Kongo has had stints in the NFL with the San Fransisco 49ers, the Denver Broncos, and the Dallas Cowboys.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

