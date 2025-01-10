Edmonton Elks unveil coaching staff for 2025 season

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks have announced their coaching staff for the 2025 CFL season and the list features a number of returning faces.

They’ll join new head coach Mark Kilam, a University of Alberta graduate returning to Edmonton after spending two decades in Calgary with the Stampeders. The team announced his hiring towards the end of 2024.

J.C. Sherritt

J.C. Sherritt returns as the Elks defensive coordinator after playing for the green and gold for eight seasons from 2011 to 2018, when he recorded 528 career defensive tackles and 14 interceptions.

He won a Grey Cup championship in 2015.

After Sherritt’s playing career, he served as the running backs coach for the Calgary Stampeders in 2019.

From 2020 to 2024, Sherritt left Canada to coach at Cal Poly as their linebacker, co-special teams coordinator, and defensive coordinator. He returned to CFL in 2024 to coach linebackers for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Jordan Maksymic

Jordan Maksymic is the Elks new offensive coordinator, the Edmonton native returns to the team where his served as a video coordinator and offensive assistant from 2011 to 2013.

From 2016 to 2018, he held roles with Edmonton of quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

Maksymic has also served on the Redblacks coaching staff and most recently, has been the offensive coordinator of the B.C. Lions since 2021 season.

Demetrious Maxie

Demetrious Maxie will be the Elks special teams coordinator, a defensive assistant, and will handle the defensive line.

Maxie served as linebacker coach and defensive line coach in Edmonton from 2016 to 2023.

Last season, he was the defensive line coach for the Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts.

Jason Tucker

More returns for the Elks as former receiver Jason Tucker is back as the team’s receivers coach.

The two-time Grey Cup champion as a receiver for the green and gold served as receivers coach for team in 2009 and 2010.

Other stops along Tucker’s coaching career has taken him to the Riders, Lions, and Montreal Alouettes in the CFL along with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

Stephen Sorrells, Aaron Grymes

Two coaches are returning from last season in offensive line coach Stephen Sorrells and defensive backs coach Aaron Grymes.

Sorrells is back for a third season since being hired for the 2023 season. He led an offensive line unit that finished first in the CFL in fewest sacks allowed with 29.

The Elks also finished first in the CFL in rushing yards averaging 131.4 yards per game.

Grymes was a defensive assistant for the final six games of the 2024 season and served as a community ambassador.

Trysten Dyce, Des Catellier, Danny Nesbitt

Trysten Dyce will handle the running backs after spending the last four seasons with the Lions alongside Jordan Maksymic. Dyce is the son of Ottawa Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce.

Des Catellier joins Mark Kilam’s staff as a defensive assistant afters spending the last two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders as a special teams and offensive assistant as well as a quality control coach.

Danny Nesbitt is the Elks defensive quality control coach after spending the 2024 season with U of A Golden Bears under current Elks president and CEO Chris Morris.