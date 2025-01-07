Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Elks sign receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted January 7, 2025 4:38 pm
1 min read
New Elks receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes catches a pass while playing for the Calgary Stampeders. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders' Tre Odoms-Dukes, front, makes a reception as B.C. Lions' Garry Peters defends during the first half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, on Friday, October 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Elks officially signed American receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes on Tuesday to a one-year contract for the 2025 CFL season.

Odoms-Dukes spent the last three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2023, the 27 year-old caught 60 passes (98 targets) for 686 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 11.4 yards per catch.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Odoms-Dukes didn’t see any playing time in 2024. He will look for a bounce-back season under new Elks head coach Mark Kilam, a former special teams co-ordinator for the Stampeders.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks name Mark Kilam as football team’s new head coach'
Edmonton Elks name Mark Kilam as football team’s new head coach
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices