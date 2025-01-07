Edmonton Elks sign receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Edmonton Elks officially signed American receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes on Tuesday to a one-year contract for the 2025 CFL season.

#Elks have signed REC Tre Odoms-Dukes as was first reported by @danralphcp last week. #CFL — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) January 6, 2025

Odoms-Dukes spent the last three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2023, the 27 year-old caught 60 passes (98 targets) for 686 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 11.4 yards per catch.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Odoms-Dukes didn’t see any playing time in 2024. He will look for a bounce-back season under new Elks head coach Mark Kilam, a former special teams co-ordinator for the Stampeders.