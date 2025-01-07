Edmonton Elks sign receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes

The Edmonton Elks officially signed American receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes on Tuesday to a one-year contract for the 2025 CFL season.
Odoms-Dukes spent the last three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.
In 2023, the 27 year-old caught 60 passes (98 targets) for 686 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 11.4 yards per catch.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Odoms-Dukes didn’t see any playing time in 2024. He will look for a bounce-back season under new Elks head coach Mark Kilam, a former special teams co-ordinator for the Stampeders.
Comments