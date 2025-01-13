19 storey multi-tower development proposed in Marda Loop 

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the type of proposal that has never been seen before in the southwest Calgary community of Marda Loop, and one that some in the area feel could bring significant change to the neighbourhood.

Truman Homes and Calgary Co-op are looking to develop a two-acre site on the corner of 33 Avenue and 20 Street S.W. with a pair of 19-storey towers and two eight storey buildings.

The development, entitled ‘Marc and Mada Block,’ after the owners of a former theatre that used to be in the neighbourhood, is proposed to include 441 residential units, a 600-stall parkade, a grocery store, and other commercial space.

According to the developer’s website, the project would also include 34 non-market homes through a partnership with non-profit Liberty Housing Organization.

However, the proposal significantly exceeds the city-imposed height limits of 23 metres or six storeys in effect for the Marda Loop area.

Truman Homes said the development represents “the next generation of city-building” in redeveloping Calgary’s inner city.

Applications for a zoning change and a development permit for the site have been submitted to the City of Calgary, which are expected to go to a public hearing later this spring.

Global’s Adam MacVicar spoke with some residents and a local business advocacy group about what the project could mean for the community.