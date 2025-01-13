Shots fired at Calgary home, suspect caught on camera

Send this page to someone via email

It was a frightening Saturday evening for one Calgary family after someone shot up their home with a BB gun — and it was all caught on camera.

Cindy Horvath, who lives in the northeast community of Beddington, told Global News nearly a dozen shots were fired at the house just before 10 p.m.

The family was sitting in the living room when it happened.

“I was very, very scared because my grandkids were sitting right there watching a movie and the window, the front window was the main one hit and if it had been a real gun it could have been very serious,” Horvath said.

The family claims they saw someone walking near their home about 40 minutes before the incident.

After the shots were fired, they checked their security camera and it showed a person walking in front of the house, and later someone who appeared to be the same person firing several shots at their house, then running away.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen CCTV video shows an image of what a Calgary family says is someone shooting at their home with a BB gun as they were inside watching TV. Courtesy: Ashley Cardinal

“It’s not OK scaring small children and families in the place that is their safe space,” said Horvath, who adds she has no idea why the family was targeted.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Nobody was injured but there was damage to several windows and the siding of the house.

The family called police, who confirm the damage appears to have been caused by shots fired from a BB gun.

2:05 Residents speak out as Calgary gun violence escalates

Police are still investigating and they say if the culprit is found they could face charges of mischief and multiple firearms offences, as well as additional bylaw charges.

Story continues below advertisement

They’re asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who has information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

“I really hope that something can be found,” Horvath said, “so that we can take this through the justice system and hopefully this person will learn a lesson.”