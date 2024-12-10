Menu

Crime

Illegal guns, magazine capable of holding 100 rounds of ammo seized by Calgary police

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 10, 2024 5:51 pm
2 min read
A Calgary man faces a dozen charges after police raided several residences earlier this year (2024) seizing several illegal firearms, magazines and thousands of dollars in cash.
Calgary police say the items seized by investigators includes thousands of dollars in cash, several firearms, and several magazines, including one capable of holding 100 rounds of ammunition. Photo provided by Calgary Police
Police have charged a man with a dozen firearms-related offences after seizing several illegal guns, magazines and thousands of dollars in cash after executing search warrants on several Calgary residences earlier this year.

Police tell Global News one of the magazines was capable of holding 100 rounds of ammunition.

The investigation began on July 24, 2024, when police say someone walking along a trail, south of Canada Olympic Park, found a loaded handgun and cell phone.

They immediately called police who responded to the scene and seized the items.

Further investigation determined the items belonged to a man who was believed to be in possession of several additional firearms.

A loaded Glock handgun was among a cache of firearms and illegal magazines seized by Calgary Police when they raided several residences in October 2024.
A loaded Glock handgun was among a cache of firearms and illegal magazines seized by Calgary Police after executing warrants on three residences in October 2024. Photo provided by Calgary Police

On October 29, 2024, investigators executed several search warrants on several vehicles and residences in south Calgary, including the 8000 block of Wentworth Drive S.W., the 100 block of Mahogany Centre S.E. and the 1100 block of Mahogany Boulevard S.E.

The suspect and a woman were arrested after being located inside one of the residences.

Calgary Police have charged a 31-year-old man with a dozen firearms related charges after executing search warrants on three houses including this one on Wentworth Drive S.W. View image in full screen
Calgary Police have charged a 31-year-old man with a dozen firearms related charges after executing search warrants on three houses including this one on Wentworth Drive S.W. Global News

Police say the items seized by investigators include:

  • A loaded Glock 26;
  • A loaded SKS rifle;
  • An Aero survival rifle;
  • A Keltec Sub 2000 rifle;
  • A prohibited 100-round drum magazine;
  • An extended, prohibited unpinned magazine;
  • Shoulder holsters;
  • $4,950 in Canadian currency;
  • Cell phones;
  • Ammunition: and,
  • Spent ammunition
A Calgary man faces a dozen charges after police seized several illegal guns and a magazine capable of holding 100 rounds of ammo earlier this year. View image in full screen
A Calgary man faces a dozen charges after police seized several illegal guns and a magazine capable of holding 100 rounds of ammunition earlier this year. Photo provided by Calgary Police

As a result, police have charged 31-year-old Naithen Joseph Foster with:

  • Possession of a firearm contrary to an order;
  • Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition;
  • Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been altered;
  • Reckless discharge of a firearm;
  • Two counts of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition;
  • Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device;
  • Two counts of unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon;
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime

The woman who was arrested at the same time as the accused was released from custody without being charged.

Foster’s next scheduled court appearance is Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.

