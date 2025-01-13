Menu

Fire

Witnesses sought after man hurt in fire at Vancouver SkyTrain station

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2025 5:06 pm
1 min read
SkyTrain light rapid transit cars on a section of elevated track between the Stadium-Chinatown and Main Street-Science World stations, Vancouver, B.C., May 1, 2014. View image in full screen
SkyTrain light rapid transit cars on a section of elevated track between the Stadium-Chinatown and Main Street-Science World stations, Vancouver, B.C., May 1, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley
Police in Vancouver are looking for witnesses after a man was injured in a fire outside a SkyTrain station in the city.

They say the 40-year-old man was found by a driver around 2 a.m. on Sunday outside the Main Street-Science World station.

Police say that the motorist helped put the fire out before calling 911.

They say the man suffered burns to his upper body and face, and was brought to a hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Police say officers are reviewing security cameras in the area to determine how the fire was started and whether it was a crime.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage of the area between 1:30 and 2:06 a.m. to contact police.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

