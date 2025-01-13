Alberta sends 40 firefighters to help battle devastating Los Angeles wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government says 40 wildland firefighters are on their way to California to aid in the battle against flames devastating the Los Angeles area.

Forestry Minister Todd Loewen told reporters Monday that the firefighters are expected to be on the ground within the next few days after they hit the road from Edmonton on Monday morning.

“They’re expected to be there (for) 14 days, though that could possibly be extended,” Loewen said.

He said additional resources like water bombers, night-vision helicopters and additional firefighters could be deployed if requested.

“Good neighbours are always there for each other,” Loewen said, adding that Alberta is ready to return the favour after 115 firefighters from California came to help during the province’s record-breaking 2023 wildfire season.

“In 2023 California firefighters bravely supported Alberta in a time of great need,” he said.

"Now Alberta is answering the call and stepping up to support our friends and partners in the United States."

View image in full screen Alberta Wildfire crews preparing to depart to California to help fight wildfires in Los Angeles on Monday, January 13, 2025. Credit: Alberta Wildfire via X

As of Monday morning at least 24 people had died as a result of the wildfires around Los Angeles, which have burned over 160 square kilometres in less than a week.

Most of the damage has been caused by two fires — the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire. Both are considered to be under 30 per cent contained as of Monday morning.

About 50,000 people are under evacuation orders, and as of Monday more than a dozen people were considered missing.

Loewen told reporters the situation in Los Angeles is “a stark reminder” of the need to prepare and reduce the risk of wildfires.

He said the deployment of 40 wildland firefighters won’t hinder Alberta as it prepares for the 2025 wildfire season.

“We don’t expect this will put us behind at all,” he said, adding that crews are also currently working on six wildfires in the province.