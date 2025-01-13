Woman killed by husband in Mahone Bay, N.S., described as well-loved, funny, loving

Send this page to someone via email

Family members of a 60-year-old Nova Scotia woman killed by her partner say she was an “effortlessly funny” person who could also be lovingly honest and direct.

In a statement today, the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia identified the victim as Elaine Mosher of Mahone Bay, N.S., southwest of Halifax.

The group worked with Mosher’s niece and sister to compose a description of the victim.

Police say Mosher’s husband killed her and then killed himself at their home on Jan. 5.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mosher was one of six women who have been killed by their male partners since the province in September declared that intimate partner violence is an “epidemic.”

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia says Mosher shared her commitment to others through the many jobs she had over the years, including as a “well-loved bus driver” and dedicated caretaker at Rissers Beach Provincial Park.

Story continues below advertisement

Emma Halpern with the Elizabeth Fry Society says the family wants the public to “realize Elaine Mosher is so much more than a victim.”

“She is this incredibly loved person in her community and that’s why it’s important to name her and to talk about who she was and the life she touched,” she said in an interview.

Halpern says the six intimate partner deaths in Nova Scotia in three months make it “terrifyingly clear that the prevalence of this violence, and other forms of gender-based violence, can be considered as no less than an epidemic.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.