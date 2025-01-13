Menu

Canada

Woman killed by husband in Mahone Bay, N.S., described as well-loved, funny, loving

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2025 1:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '5th woman killed by male partner in N.S. in 3 months'
5th woman killed by male partner in N.S. in 3 months
RELATED: Police in Nova Scotia have confirmed the deaths of two people in Mahone Bay both resulted from intimate partner violence, the fifth such case in the province since October 2024. Heidi Petracek reports on the rise of an epidemic that mostly happens behind closed doors; what's infuriating advocacy groups; and what they say it will take to save lives.
Family members of a 60-year-old Nova Scotia woman killed by her partner say she was an “effortlessly funny” person who could also be lovingly honest and direct.

In a statement today, the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia identified the victim as Elaine Mosher of Mahone Bay, N.S., southwest of Halifax.

The group worked with Mosher’s niece and sister to compose a description of the victim.

Police say Mosher’s husband killed her and then killed himself at their home on Jan. 5.

Mosher was one of six women who have been killed by their male partners since the province in September declared that intimate partner violence is an “epidemic.”

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia says Mosher shared her commitment to others through the many jobs she had over the years, including as a “well-loved bus driver” and dedicated caretaker at Rissers Beach Provincial Park.

Emma Halpern with the Elizabeth Fry Society says the family wants the public to “realize Elaine Mosher is so much more than a victim.”

Trending Now

“She is this incredibly loved person in her community and that’s why it’s important to name her and to talk about who she was and the life she touched,” she said in an interview.

Halpern says the six intimate partner deaths in Nova Scotia in three months make it “terrifyingly clear that the prevalence of this violence, and other forms of gender-based violence, can be considered as no less than an epidemic.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

