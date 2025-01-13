Toronto police dedicate team to eliminate ‘bad actors’ in tow truck industry

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are launching a new initiative to address a rise in criminal and violent incidents in the tow truck industry.

Police say plainclothes and uniformed officers will be deployed in critical areas around Toronto to tackle shootings, arsons and other criminal acts linked to “bad actors” in the industry.

They say such incidents have been tied to ongoing territorial disputes within the towing industry in the city.

Police say the industry has seen an increase in gun violence, with 63 firearm discharge and shooting incidents linked to tow truck-related disputes last year, accounting for almost 13 per cent of all shootings in Toronto.

They say tow truck-related violence has escalated this year, with several shootings in Scarborough last week.

Police created a similar task force from June to August of last year that resulted in the arrests of six people and 184 charges related to a homicide and 13 tow truck-related shooting incidents.