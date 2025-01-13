SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Half of Canadians $200 or less away from not being able to pay bills: poll

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 11:24 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Consumer debt sentiments worsening, survey shows'
Business Matters: Consumer debt sentiments worsening, survey shows
Insolvency firm MNP says Canadians have entered 2025 feeling pessimistic about their personal finance rates, despite multiple interest rate cuts. Amandalina Letterio has the details and more in Business Matters for January 13, 2025.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Bank of Canada’s rapid interest rate cuts have seemingly not helped Canadians feel much better about their financial pictures as MNP LTD reports a new low in its outlook on personal debt.

The MNP Consumer Debt Index, a broad gauge of how Canadians feel about their ability to pay down debt, reported Monday that 50 per cent of those polled now feel they’re $200 or less away from being unable to pay all their bills and debt obligations in a month.

The insolvency firm’s reading for the final quarter of 2024 is up eight percentage points from the earlier period.

Canadians’ personal debt outlook fell 12 percentage points to just eight points in the most recent quarter. That figure normally floats in the mid-20s and has never been lower in the history of the MNP Debt Index, which launched in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

MNP’s latest findings rely on Ipsos polling of more than 2,000 Canadian adults from Dec. 6 to 17. That means the poll captured some sentiment following the Bank of Canada’s most recent interest rate cut of 50-basis-points on Dec. 11, a move that brought the central bank’s policy rate down to 3.25 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada cuts rates by half a point but signals ‘more gradual’ pace'
Bank of Canada cuts rates by half a point but signals ‘more gradual’ pace

The Bank of Canada’s benchmark interest rate broadly sets the cost of borrowing across the country, directly affecting variable rates of debt and influencing what many Canadians pay on their mortgages.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The central bank policy rate started last year at 5.0 per cent and has declined quickly since June, falling 1.75 percentage points.

But Grant Bazian, president of MNP LTD, said in a statement Monday that those rate cuts to date haven’t changed the financial picture for many households.

Story continues below advertisement

“While interest rate cuts last year provided some initial relief from their financial worries, Canadians are starting the New Year with holiday bills arriving and a more pessimistic view of their finances,” Bazian said.

Fewer Canadians now expect their personal debt situation to improve a year from now (27 per cent, down four percentage points), and more respondents said they think things will get worse.

Trending Now

Fear of someone in the household losing their job also rose nine percentage points in the latest poll, now representing 41 per cent of respondents.

And more than half of those polled (51 per cent) said they believed they’ll likely have to go into more debt to cover all their cost of living expenses in the next year.

Bazian said that stress over holiday bills coming due coincides with economic anxiety for many Canadians. The MNP polling shows a growing number of consumers are stressed about their ability to absorb an unexpected cost like a sudden car repair, while a recent TransUnion credit report suggested one in five Canadians plan to take on more debt this year to keep up with costs, mostly via credit cards.

“Less wiggle room leaves households vulnerable to unexpected expenses or the impacts of economic changes,” Bazian said. “For those already living paycheque to paycheque, any financial disruption could quickly escalate into a crisis.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Struggling with money? What you can do to tackle mounting debt'
Struggling with money? What you can do to tackle mounting debt

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices