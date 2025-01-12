Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating after someone found dead inside Centreville home on fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2025 2:09 pm
The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference in St. John's on June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference in St. John's on June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after someone was found dead in a home that was engulfed in flames.

Police say early Saturday morning, the Kentville Volunteer Fire Department and RCMP responded to a house fire in Centreville, N.S.

First responders extinguished the blaze, and a person was located deceased inside the home.

Police say based on the initial evidence gathered, both the death and the fire are suspicious.

RCMP did not release the name or any details about the person who died.

The investigation is being led by the RCMP’s major crime unit, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

