RCMP investigating after someone found dead inside Centreville home on fire

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after someone was found dead in a home that was engulfed in flames.
Police say early Saturday morning, the Kentville Volunteer Fire Department and RCMP responded to a house fire in Centreville, N.S.
First responders extinguished the blaze, and a person was located deceased inside the home.
Police say based on the initial evidence gathered, both the death and the fire are suspicious.
RCMP did not release the name or any details about the person who died.
The investigation is being led by the RCMP’s major crime unit, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
