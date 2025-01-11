‘Glowing eyes’: Curious cougar checks out family in B.C. backyard

Send this page to someone via email

A father and daughter in Tofino, B.C., had an up-close and unexpected encounter with wildlife recently.

Natalee and Steve Dennis were sitting in their hot tub when their cat started to act strangely.

The pair heard rumblings just outside their hot tub and turned on their flashlights.

That’s when they said they saw a cougar’s glowing eyes.

“Then obviously we are just kind of looking over the edge, our heads are right over the side of the hot tub,” Natalee told Global News.

“Then what I saw when I panned over was actually the eyes of the cougar cause they shine in the light. And that’s when I said to him ‘Oh my god dad that’s a cougar’. He slowly said, ‘No it’s not, he didn’t believe me’.”

The duo said it is not their first encounter with a cougar but it was still very startling nonetheless.

The cougar did not hurt them and remained calm and curious.