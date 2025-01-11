Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

‘Glowing eyes’: Curious cougar checks out family in B.C. backyard

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 11, 2025 7:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cougar sighted checking out B.C. backyard'
Cougar sighted checking out B.C. backyard
A father and daughter were enjoying a dip in their backyard hot tub when their cat started acting strangely. Turns out, a cougar was in the bush, wondering what they were up to.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A father and daughter in Tofino, B.C., had an up-close and unexpected encounter with wildlife recently.

Natalee and Steve Dennis were sitting in their hot tub when their cat started to act strangely.

The pair heard rumblings just outside their hot tub and turned on their flashlights.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That’s when they said they saw a cougar’s glowing eyes.

“Then obviously we are just kind of looking over the edge, our heads are right over the side of the hot tub,” Natalee told Global News.

“Then what I saw when I panned over was actually the eyes of the cougar cause they shine in the light. And that’s when I said to him ‘Oh my god dad that’s a cougar’. He slowly said, ‘No it’s not, he didn’t believe me’.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The duo said it is not their first encounter with a cougar but it was still very startling nonetheless.

The cougar did not hurt them and remained calm and curious.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices