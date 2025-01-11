University of Guelph sees positive norovirus test as 190 report feeling ill

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario public health official says they’ve detected norovirus among a group of 190 people reporting symptoms of gastroenteritis at the University of Guelph over the last week.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health spokesperson Danny Williamson says the positive norovirus sample arrived Friday, days after a wave of students started reporting gastroenteritis symptoms to the southwestern Ontario school.

Williamson says those reporting illnesses are primarily students on campus but some living off school grounds are also believed to be impacted.

Norovirus is highly contagious and often causes gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach lining and intestines that can lead to nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Williamson adds that those who have been affected appear to be recovering well and quickly.

A statement on the university’s website says the school has stepped up its cleaning of high-touch surfaces and temporarily moved away from offering large-scale social programs for residence communities to help quell the spread of any illnesses.