SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Seafood congee

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 12, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Fresh Ideas Start Here's Seafood Congee. View image in full screen
Fresh Ideas Start Here's Seafood Congee. Fresh Ideas Start Here / Instagram
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Jenice Yu, co-owner of Fresh Ideas Start Here is demonstrating her West Coast Congee with local seafood, in celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Congee is “jook” in Cantonese, which means plentiful.

Jenice is also partnering with Top Chef Canada runner-up Chef Dez Lo and doing a special Congee Pop-up on Jan. 27 in Vancouver. Tickets will be available online at http://www.eatfish.ca.

Ingredients

For the Congee:

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
  • 2 cups cooked rice
  • 4 cups fish stock (preferably halibut stock)
  • Salt, to taste

For the Seafood:

  • 2 pieces B.C. wild salmon (2 oz each)
  • 2 pieces B.C. halibut (2 oz each)
  • 4 B.C. spot prawns
  • 2 oz shucked oyster
  • 2 pieces sea urchin

Toppings:

  • Fresh ginger (julienned)
  • Fried scallions
  • Nori (cut into strips)
  • Toasted sesame seeds

Method

  1. Prepare the Base:
    Combine the fish stock and cooked rice in a large pot. Bring the mixture to a rolling boil.
  2. Break Down the Rice:
    Once boiling, whisk the mixture to break down the rice. Continue cooking until the liquid thickens. Adjust the heat to maintain a gentle simmer and achieve your desired consistency (runny or thick).
  3. Cook the Seafood:
    • Add the salmon and halibut to the pot and let them cook for about 2 minutes.
    • Add the spot prawns and oysters next, as they cook more quickly.
  4. Finish with Sea Urchin:
    • Once the congee is served in bowls, top each portion with sea urchin for a fresh, delicate touch.
  5. Add Toppings:
    Garnish with fresh ginger, fried scallions, nori strips, and toasted sesame seeds before serving.

Enjoy your flavorful seafood congee!

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices