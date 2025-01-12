Recipe: Seafood congee

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Jenice Yu, co-owner of Fresh Ideas Start Here is demonstrating her West Coast Congee with local seafood, in celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Congee is “jook” in Cantonese, which means plentiful.

Jenice is also partnering with Top Chef Canada runner-up Chef Dez Lo and doing a special Congee Pop-up on Jan. 27 in Vancouver. Tickets will be available online at http://www.eatfish.ca.

Ingredients

For the Congee:

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

2 cups cooked rice

4 cups fish stock (preferably halibut stock)

Salt, to taste

For the Seafood:

2 pieces B.C. wild salmon (2 oz each)

2 pieces B.C. halibut (2 oz each)

4 B.C. spot prawns

2 oz shucked oyster

2 pieces sea urchin

Toppings:

Fresh ginger (julienned)

Fried scallions

Nori (cut into strips)

Toasted sesame seeds

Method

Prepare the Base:

Combine the fish stock and cooked rice in a large pot. Bring the mixture to a rolling boil. Break Down the Rice:

Once boiling, whisk the mixture to break down the rice. Continue cooking until the liquid thickens. Adjust the heat to maintain a gentle simmer and achieve your desired consistency (runny or thick). Cook the Seafood: Add the salmon and halibut to the pot and let them cook for about 2 minutes.

Add the spot prawns and oysters next, as they cook more quickly. Finish with Sea Urchin: Once the congee is served in bowls, top each portion with sea urchin for a fresh, delicate touch. Add Toppings:

Garnish with fresh ginger, fried scallions, nori strips, and toasted sesame seeds before serving.

Enjoy your flavorful seafood congee!