Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign Jamal Parker, add 3 new scouts

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted January 10, 2025 6:53 pm
2 min read
B.C. Lions' Keon Hatcher (4) hangs onto the pass against Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jamal Parker (45) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, October 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' Keon Hatcher (4) hangs onto the pass against Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jamal Parker (45) during first half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, October 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
With just a month until the start of free agency, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed a player who didn’t play a single down last season.

The Bombers signed defensive back Jamal Parker Jr. to a one-year contract to avoid free agency.

The 2025 season will be his fourth with the club after missing all of last year with a season-ending knee injury he suffered on just the third day of training camp.

The 26-year-old took over the starting job at cornerback late in the 2023 season and started their final three regular season games as well as the Western Final and the Grey Cup. The versatile defender can also play halfback and has been used as a returner as well.

In 20 career regular season contests in the blue and gold, Parker has 50 defensive tackles, one interception, and one sack.

Parker is just their fifth player to re-sign since the end of the season with 23 free agents remaining. The free agency period opens on Feb. 11.

The Bombers also announced some new additions to their front office with the hiring of three new scouts. They include Jim Jauch, who is the son of former Bombers player and coach Ray Jauch. He spent the last three years with the BC Lions as their director of U.S. scouting.

Also coming on board is Eric Deslauriers who joins the club from the Montreal Alouettes and former Edmonton Elks general manager Brock Sunderland. All three have been given the title of senior director of player personnel.

“All three of these individuals have experience in scouting and finding talented football players,” said general manager Kyle Walters in a media release.

“We are very pleased to add them all to our scouting group, having them work closely with Danny McManus, and we are already looking forward to training camp in May.”

But the Bombers assistant director or player personnel Cyril Penn has left the club after four seasons. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced they’ve hired Penn as their new director of player personnel.

