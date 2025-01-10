Rapid Fire with the Rush: Jake Naso

For a newcomer to the sport of box lacrosse, Jake Naso has adjusted about as well as the Saskatchewan Rush could have hoped for.

Drafted 34th overall by Saskatchewan in this past fall’s NLL Draft, the former Duke Blue Devil has been a key piece towards the team’s 3-1 start to the NLL season.

“It’s been awesome getting to know all the guys,” said Naso. “I’m new to box lacrosse, but them coaching me up on the sidelines and during the game has been really helpful. I’ve enjoyed every second of it.”

Naso has been one of the league’s top faceoff men not only amongst rookies, but across the NLL as a whole through his first four games with Saskatchewan.

Winning 63 per cent of his draws, Naso trails only Albany FireWolves veteran Joe Nardella in faceoff wins with 64 successful draws on the season.

Earning the confidence of Saskatchewan’s coaching staff through training camp, the Holtsville, N.Y., product said he’s also been able to lean on Rush veterans who have made the transition to box lacrosse that much easier.

“Working through training camp with a bunch of the guys and them telling me all the different rules was very helpful,” said Naso.

“It’s been great. The last game we faced a really good opponent and I’m excited for the challenge.”

Naso was also able to contribute on the score sheet for the Rush during their Dec. 28 game against the Philadelphia Wings, winning a draw before sprinting down the floor to pick up the first goal of his NLL career.

About to enter one of the busiest months of the NLL season, he added it’s up to the team to lock into their consistency to remain near the top of the league standings.

“I think it’s taking it one game at a time,” said Naso. “Really focusing on the task at hand, not worrying about what happened last year or what could happen in the future. Just going day-by-day, facing the next opponent, giving it our best shot every day and coming prepared.”

The Rush will play host to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Saturday night at SaskTel Centre with Naso taking the 7:00 p.m. faceoff.