Threat to Ontario high school was ‘elaborate and well-researched’: police

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Collingwood and Blue Mountains say an investigation has uncovered a former student’s plans to threaten a school in the area were “elaborate and well-researched.”

Last September, police announced that someone had reported a threat made to Collingwood Collegiate Institute (CCI) by a former student.

Police said that the threat had been made in March but was not imminent.

“However, as the OPP takes all threats to public safety seriously, an investigation began under the Huronia West OPP Crime Unit and later under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB),” a release from police noted.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Sept. 11, 2024, officers searched a home in Clearview Township where they found two guns and several high-capacity magazines, which police allege were improperly stored and unlicenced.

They then pulled over a vehicle in Collingwood and arrested the two men inside.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a search of the vehicle also uncovered two replica firearms, bear spray, pepper spray, a knife and brass knuckles.

One man was charged with uttering threats to cause death as well as a lengthy list of weapons charges, while the other was charged with possession of a prohibited device for a dangerous purpose and breaching a release order.

Police said officers continued their investigation into the threats after the arrests were made in September.

“Following the two arrests on September 11, 2024, a search warrant of an electronic device revealed additional details, which would indicate that the plan to harm students was elaborate and well-researched,” a release from police said.

One of the suspects, who is now 19 years old, has also been charged with attempted murder, attempting to commit an assault with a weapon and a number of additional firearms charges.

Police said they are working with the local board as well as staff at the high school to provide victim support.