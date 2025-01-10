Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Threat to Ontario high school was ‘elaborate and well-researched’: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 10, 2025 4:35 pm
2 min read
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Provincial police in Collingwood and Blue Mountains say an investigation has uncovered a former student’s plans to threaten a school in the area were “elaborate and well-researched.”

Last September, police announced that someone had reported a threat made to Collingwood Collegiate Institute (CCI) by a former student.

Police said that the threat had been made in March but was not imminent.

“However, as the OPP takes all threats to public safety seriously, an investigation began under the Huronia West OPP Crime Unit and later under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB),” a release from police noted.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Sept. 11, 2024, officers searched a home in Clearview Township where they found two guns and several high-capacity magazines, which police allege were improperly stored and unlicenced.

They then pulled over a vehicle in Collingwood and arrested the two men inside.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a search of the vehicle also uncovered two replica firearms, bear spray, pepper spray, a knife and brass knuckles.

One man was charged with uttering threats to cause death as well as a lengthy list of weapons charges, while the other was charged with possession of a prohibited device for a dangerous purpose and breaching a release order.

Trending Now

Police said officers continued their investigation into the threats after the arrests were made in September.

“Following the two arrests on September 11, 2024, a search warrant of an electronic device revealed additional details, which would indicate that the plan to harm students was elaborate and well-researched,” a release from police said.

One of the suspects, who is now 19 years old, has also been charged with attempted murder, attempting to commit an assault with a weapon and a number of additional firearms charges.

Police said they are working with the local board as well as staff at the high school to provide victim support.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices