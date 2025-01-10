Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘L.A. was on fire and everything changed’: Sask. residents evacuate amid blaze

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 10, 2025 3:46 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Thousands of homes lost in greater L.A. wildfires'
Thousands of homes lost in greater L.A. wildfires
Several wildfires in southern California have forced almost 200,000 people out of their homes, and obliterated entire neighbourhoods. Neetu Garcha reports from Los Angeles on the astonishing losses and hears from residents about their heartbreak.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s a scary fight for firefighters and a traumatic experience for those fleeing the area. Flames have been taking over the Los Angeles area for a few days now.

Some Saskatchewan residents have witnessed the blaze first-hand, including Brit MacDonald and Dale Murdoch.

When the two arrived in California Sunday, they never could have imagined how their vacation might unfold.

Click to play video: 'L.A. wildfires: Families return to ash, rubble in devastated Palisades neighbourhood'
L.A. wildfires: Families return to ash, rubble in devastated Palisades neighbourhood

“We were here for a few days before the fire, and we just looked at each other like this is paradise. What an amazing place to live and what an amazing place to explore,” Macdonald said.

Story continues below advertisement

They spent a few days camping in the Santa Monica mountains before making their way to an Airbnb in Topanga Canyon.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They had plans in L.A., such as the Calgary Flames game against the Kings, until the major wildfires broke out throughout the area Tuesday.

“It’s very freaky in those situations and seeing how quickly things can change,” MacDonald said.

“It was a beautiful day, and we headed to the beach to have breakfast. Literally within an hour we walked out, and L.A. was on fire and everything changed.”

As they drove on the winding roads back to their Airbnb, they could see thick smoke and fire.

Click to play video: 'L.A. wildfires: How record rain contributed to devastation'
L.A. wildfires: How record rain contributed to devastation
Trending Now

“Even when we got to our Airbnb in the canyon, we could actually see the smoke over the ridge. Everyone was pretty relaxed, actually. At that time our Airbnb host said, ‘Don’t worry about it, these things happen.’”

Story continues below advertisement

But the worry quickly set in as areas of the city were evacuated and fires continued to grow.

The pair packed their things and left, before receiving a mandatory evacuation order a few hours later.

Murdoch said the devastation caused by the fire has been unbelievable to see.

“The people affected down here … I don’t even know where to begin,” he said.

The fires have burned more than 10,000 homes and other structures since Tuesday, when the first flames began popping up north of downtown Los Angeles.

The Saskatoon partners made their way to Palm Springs and say they are safe.

“People down here have been absolutely lovely,” Murdoch said. “They really banded together to try and accommodate everybody and make sure they are safe.”

The two say they are still trying to figure out their next steps as they make their way home to Saskatoon.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices