‘L.A. was on fire and everything changed’: Sask. residents evacuate amid blaze

It’s a scary fight for firefighters and a traumatic experience for those fleeing the area. Flames have been taking over the Los Angeles area for a few days now.

Some Saskatchewan residents have witnessed the blaze first-hand, including Brit MacDonald and Dale Murdoch.

When the two arrived in California Sunday, they never could have imagined how their vacation might unfold.

“We were here for a few days before the fire, and we just looked at each other like this is paradise. What an amazing place to live and what an amazing place to explore,” Macdonald said.

They spent a few days camping in the Santa Monica mountains before making their way to an Airbnb in Topanga Canyon.

They had plans in L.A., such as the Calgary Flames game against the Kings, until the major wildfires broke out throughout the area Tuesday.

“It’s very freaky in those situations and seeing how quickly things can change,” MacDonald said.

“It was a beautiful day, and we headed to the beach to have breakfast. Literally within an hour we walked out, and L.A. was on fire and everything changed.”

As they drove on the winding roads back to their Airbnb, they could see thick smoke and fire.

“Even when we got to our Airbnb in the canyon, we could actually see the smoke over the ridge. Everyone was pretty relaxed, actually. At that time our Airbnb host said, ‘Don’t worry about it, these things happen.’”

But the worry quickly set in as areas of the city were evacuated and fires continued to grow.

The pair packed their things and left, before receiving a mandatory evacuation order a few hours later.

Murdoch said the devastation caused by the fire has been unbelievable to see.

“The people affected down here … I don’t even know where to begin,” he said.

The fires have burned more than 10,000 homes and other structures since Tuesday, when the first flames began popping up north of downtown Los Angeles.

The Saskatoon partners made their way to Palm Springs and say they are safe.

“People down here have been absolutely lovely,” Murdoch said. “They really banded together to try and accommodate everybody and make sure they are safe.”

The two say they are still trying to figure out their next steps as they make their way home to Saskatoon.