Valour FC coach, GM Phillip Dos Santos returns on 1-year contract

Valour FC head coach and general manager Phillip Dos Santos will return to the club on a one-year contract, the Canadian Premier League team said Thursday.

The club finished last in the eight-team league with a 7-14-7 record last season.

Dos Santos has served in his current role since September 2021.

Assistant coach Daryl Fordyce and goalkeeper coach Patrick Di Stefani will also return next season. Assistant coach Jay Bhindi and strength and conditioning coach Daniel Guerreiro will not be back, the team said.

Since Dos Santos took over midway through the 2021 season, Valour has a record of just 26 wins, 43 losses, and 25 draws in league play.

Valour FC has finished last in the CPL standings the past two straight years.

— with files from Russ Hobson