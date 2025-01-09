Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Valour FC coach, GM Phillip Dos Santos returns on 1-year contract

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2025 8:14 pm
1 min read
Valour FC goalkeeper Rayane Yesli, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Lucas Cavallini vie for the ball during the second half of a preliminary round Canadian Championship soccer match, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Valour FC goalkeeper Rayane Yesli, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Lucas Cavallini vie for the ball during the second half of a preliminary round Canadian Championship soccer match, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Valour FC head coach and general manager Phillip Dos Santos will return to the club on a one-year contract, the Canadian Premier League team said Thursday.

The club finished last in the eight-team league with a 7-14-7 record last season.

Dos Santos has served in his current role since September 2021.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Assistant coach Daryl Fordyce and goalkeeper coach Patrick Di Stefani will also return next season. Assistant coach Jay Bhindi and strength and conditioning coach Daniel Guerreiro will not be back, the team said.

Trending Now

Since Dos Santos took over midway through the 2021 season, Valour has a record of just 26 wins, 43 losses, and 25 draws in league play.

Valour FC has finished last in the CPL standings the past two straight years.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Russ Hobson

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices