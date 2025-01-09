Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Proposed housing development raises concerns for Kingston’s Cataraqui Cemetery

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 9, 2025 2:50 pm
1 min read
A proposed Kingston housing development is raising concerns for the Cataraqui Cemetery. View image in full screen
A proposed Kingston housing development is raising concerns for the Cataraqui Cemetery. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A proposed 900-unit housing development near Kingston’s historic Cataraqui Cemetery is sparking debate over balancing housing needs with preserving cultural heritage.

Craig Boals, general manager of Cataraqui Cemetery, expressed concerns ahead of the Thursday night planning committee meeting, noting the potential impact of the development on the cemetery’s serene atmosphere and financial sustainability.

“All we’re saying is that, as I’m standing right here, these buildings are as plain as day,” Boals said. “We have concerns that we are going to start losing revenue. We already have evidence of such for people not wanting to purchase in the shadow of these towers.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Cataraqui Cemetery, a final resting place for notable figures, including Sir John A. Macdonald, is considered a landmark of cultural and historical significance.

Tim Park, Kingston’s director of planning services, acknowledged the challenge of balancing urgent housing needs with the cemetery’s heritage values.

Story continues below advertisement

“The city, let alone the province, the country is in a housing crunch,” Park said. “It’s about a balancing act of yes, we need housing, but also being respectful of the cultural and heritage values of the cemetery.”

Trending Now

Boals is open to working with the city and the developer, suggesting modifications to the proposal.

“We understand the need for housing, so we’re saying maybe let’s reduce these to 12 storeys, pull them off the cemetery boundary line by an additional 10 metres and add mature trees to the woodland,” he proposed.

As Kingston faces increasing housing demands, the planning committee must weigh the benefits of new housing against the preservation of this historic site.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices