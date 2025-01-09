Proposed housing development raises concerns for Kingston’s Cataraqui Cemetery

Send this page to someone via email

A proposed 900-unit housing development near Kingston’s historic Cataraqui Cemetery is sparking debate over balancing housing needs with preserving cultural heritage.

Craig Boals, general manager of Cataraqui Cemetery, expressed concerns ahead of the Thursday night planning committee meeting, noting the potential impact of the development on the cemetery’s serene atmosphere and financial sustainability.

“All we’re saying is that, as I’m standing right here, these buildings are as plain as day,” Boals said. “We have concerns that we are going to start losing revenue. We already have evidence of such for people not wanting to purchase in the shadow of these towers.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Cataraqui Cemetery, a final resting place for notable figures, including Sir John A. Macdonald, is considered a landmark of cultural and historical significance.

Tim Park, Kingston’s director of planning services, acknowledged the challenge of balancing urgent housing needs with the cemetery’s heritage values.

Story continues below advertisement

“The city, let alone the province, the country is in a housing crunch,” Park said. “It’s about a balancing act of yes, we need housing, but also being respectful of the cultural and heritage values of the cemetery.”

Boals is open to working with the city and the developer, suggesting modifications to the proposal.

“We understand the need for housing, so we’re saying maybe let’s reduce these to 12 storeys, pull them off the cemetery boundary line by an additional 10 metres and add mature trees to the woodland,” he proposed.

As Kingston faces increasing housing demands, the planning committee must weigh the benefits of new housing against the preservation of this historic site.