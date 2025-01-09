Saskatchewan travel industry optimistic heading into 2025

Send this page to someone via email

A new year provides fresh opportunities for people and industries. For those at the Regina and Saskatoon airports, it is an exciting time to welcome travellers.

A busy holiday travel season in the winter followed by a new flight out of Regina to a major American hub in the spring are just some indicators experts are feeling optimistic about this new year.

Regina airport president and CEO James Bogusz said the lead-up to the Christmas season was the busiest time for the airport all year.

“We were seeing upwards of 2,300 to 2,500 departing passengers per day, where on average we’d normally see about 1,700,” Bogusz said. “So, it was incredibly busy.”

Bogusz said numbers exceeded expectations with November seeing a 105 per cent increase to passenger levels compared to 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our airport is fully recovered from COVID-19, and we’re now in a situation that we’re eyeing growth.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Part of that growth comes in the form of a daily flight between Regina and Denver in May 2025.

The new flight will come as a joint project between the provincial government, Regina Airport Authority and United Airlines.

The new route will be offered through United Airlines and operated by SkyWest.

“It’s going to be a big deal for both our business community, but also for our leisure travel,” Bogusz said.

In 2023, WestJet began offering flights three days a week to Minneapolis, which serves as a hub for Delta Airlines’ domestic network.

The airport also often offers different direct flights during the summer or winter months.

Tourism growth is not only being felt by airports but travel agents as well.

“We have seen nothing but growth in this industry for years, and all of our indicators are that that’s going to continue through this year as well,” Jamie Milton, the president of Uniglobe Carefree Travel Group said.

Milton said their numbers are up about 20 per cent in 2024 over the previous year. But even with a sense of optimism on travel, Milton acknowledges the cost of living will continue to affect air travel.

Story continues below advertisement

“People are still travelling, I would say they’re travelling more than they ever have, but they may be travelling differently,” Milton explained.

She said younger generations are choosing more affordable destinations and encourages those looking to get away to book early and find times during the off-season to help with cost savings.

Miled said more single connection flights out of the province like the one to Denver will help with pricing all around.

“That opens up Europe, it opens up the U.S., it opens up South and Central America as well for flights,” Milton said. “It’s going to open up a lot more connections into the U.S. and then onwards from there.”