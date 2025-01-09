SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

Elections BC to probe election complaint lodged by BC Conservatives

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2025 1:01 pm
1 min read
Elections BC says it is looking into a complaint of voting irregularities from a BC Conservative candidate in a riding narrowly won by the NDP, giving the government a one-seat majority in October’s provincial election.

It says the complaint was lodged by B.C. Conservative Honveer Singh Randhawa last Friday and it is “under review.”

Elections BC declared the NDP’s Garry Begg winner of the Surrey-Guildford riding by 22 votes over Randhawa after a judicial recount conducted by hand.

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad and Randhawa are scheduled to address a news conference Thursday morning about “concerns emerging from the 2024 provincial election.”

Confirmation of victory for Premier David Eby’s party came nearly three weeks after election night on Oct. 19 when no majority could be declared.

Surrey-Guildford gave the NDP a bare majority with 47 seats in the 93-seat legislature, with the BC Conservatives winning 44 seats, and the Greens two.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

